Kim Kardashian wears no makeup in stunning selfie 

Kim Kardashian’s variety of beauty looks tend to make headlines every time.
But now, believe it or not, the diva has dared to show off her flawless skin in a Sunday selfie posted on social media.
The 42-year-old reality star stunned onlookers with her no-make-up look as she posted in one of her trademark poses, blowing a kiss into the camera.
The entrepreneur, who discovered one of her Skims bodysuits contributed to saving the life of a fan who had been shot, looked relaxed in the photo.
'Glowing,' were the words written next to the post on the Skkn Instagram page.
The Kardashians star appeared to be wearing natural-looking makeup, and it has never been for the first time as she looked straight into the camera with one hand behind her head.
The fashionista appeared to be wearing a low-cut black bikini top and styled her dark hair in a loose updo.
