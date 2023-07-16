Margot Robbie persuades Ryan Gosling for Barbie’s Ken role: Here’s how

Margot Robbie has recently persuaded Ryan Gosling to consider the role of Ken in the upcoming movie, Barbie.



In a new interview with The New York Times, Margot, who was the producer and lead actress in the movie, shared, “I just bribed him really. That’s the basis of our relationship.”

The 33-year-old actress told Ryan, “Just come do the Barbie movie, I’ll buy you a present every day.”

During the interview, Ryan also chimed in and said, “There was suddenly this pink present from Barbie to Ken, every day, for a very long shoot.”

“It felt unsustainable. I thought this has to stop at some point. There were times on set where I got a puka shell necklace,” disclosed the Notebook actor.

Addressing Margot, Ryan stated, “Thank you very much. You don’t have to keep doing this. I’m sure you have other things to do, like produce a movie and star in a movie, and run a company.”

Earlier, Ryan also opened up about his kids’ “confusion” when he landed the role of Ken in the movie.

“My kids were my introduction to Barbie. I think they’re confused as to why I would want to play Ken,” mentioned the actor in an interview with PEOPLE.

Despite their confusion, Ryan added his kids had his back all the way while preparing for a big scene in the movie.