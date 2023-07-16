Gwyneth Paltrow gives priceless advice to young women in 20s

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently explained how young women should not be scared of saying “no” and set their own boundaries to protect themselves.



On July 15, the actress did a candid Q&A session on Instagram Story for her fans, and one asked advice for women in their 20s.

“Please do not be afraid to say ‘no,’” said the 50-year-old actress.

The Goop founder stated, “Please do not be afraid to set boundaries. Please do not be afraid to hurt people's feelings.”

Paltrow, who has a 19-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, addressed her twenty something female followers on social media.

The Iron Man 3 actress pointed out, “Put yourself and what’s best for you ahead of making other people comfortable.”

Another fan inquired her to name the “last thing that truly lit [her] up,” and the actress said, “such a great question”.

The Great Expectations star revealed that her kids “truly say and do things all the time that explode my heart and put light in my eyes”.

However, Paltrow mentioned that the last thing that lit her up was an “exhibition in Paris showcasing works from artists Joan Mitchell and Claude Monet”.

“Seeing shows like that that are so thoughtfully curated. I know it sounds cheesy, but I think that was the thing that surprised me most recently that really lit me on fire,” added the Emma actress.

Paltrow also responded to questions such as, “What is the one quick and easy health switch you’d recommend?” She answered, “Cutting processed foods out of your diet.”

Other question was “Your first star crushes?” to which she replied, “KEANU FOREVER.”