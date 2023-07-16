Tourist bus falls in deep gorge in Diamer, kills at least 5

A bus falls into a deep gorge in Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan, on July 16, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter

GILGIT: A tourist bus en route to Gilgit fell into a deep gorge by the Karakoram Highway in the Thalichi area of the Diamer district, killing at least five people onboard, rescue officials said Sunday.

As many as 12 others were injured in the unfortunate incident that reportedly took place while the bus from Islamabad travelled via the Karakoram Highway, which is located at a high altitude along the River Indus. The reason for the accident was still unknown.

Police and rescue teams, including Rescue 1122, are carrying out efforts to shift the injured and dead to hospitals.



The police sources initially reported 12 casualties citing the locals who counted the number of bodies found at the site of the accident. However, the number of deceased was later corrected to five, including a minor.

Meanwhile, the police and rescue teams working on the site shifted the injured to a local 10-bed civil hospital for first aid, to be later transported to Gilgit.



Taking notice of the accident, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulber Khan expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and ordered the provision of free of cost medical aid for the injured.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the office of the Gilgit Commissioner Najeeb Alam said that over 20 people were aboard the bus.

It stated that the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Gilgit, while emergency has been enforced in the hospitals of the area.

Efforts to contact the families of the deceased were underway for the handover of bodies.

Note: An earlier version by the officials reported 12 deaths, which was later corrected to five.

