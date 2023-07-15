Israeli prime minister rushed to hospital after fainting at home

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a briefing near the Salem military post in the occupied West Bank on July 4, 2023. — AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to the hospital after he passed out at his home in Caesarea and had been experiencing chest pain.

The 73-year-old was being examined by a doctor at Sheba Hospital, according to his office.

According to reports in Israel, a person close to Netanyahu claimed that after collapsing, he had regained consciousness and was awake and well at the hospital.

The Israeli Prime Minister arrived at the emergency room, according to the premier's doctor, reports Israel's Channel 12 TV. He was not reportedly being sedated, and no procedures to declare him incapable were in place.

In the last year, the Israeli prime minister has been admitted to the hospital twice; in October of last year, he was taken there because of chest pains.

He also underwent a "routine colonoscopy" in January.

Given that he has held office for more than 15 years through multiple terms, Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving president.

Due to his divisive judicial plans, which sparked ferocious protests across the nation, the conservative leader has been at the centre of a political storm.

Benjamin Netanyahu steadfastly resisted giving in to the new laws that could allow elected officials to overrule judges, according to The Sun.

After the demonstrations in Israel, he vowed to ensure that any new laws would not grant "unlimited" powers and said he wanted to find a "happy centre."

Furthermore, he has been accused of wrongdoing in three corruption trials that are still pending.