Brian Cox shares his usual blunt view on SAG-AFTRA strike

Brain Cox warned the volatile situation could get 'unpleasant'

The Hollywood actors are on strike from Friday with no expected date in sight.

Commenting on the uproar in the industry, the Succession star told Sky News the situation probably won't be solving until the year's end.

"It's a situation that could get very, very unpleasant. It could go on for quite some time. They'll take us to the brink, and we'll probably have to go to the brink," adding," So it may not be solved... until towards the end of the year."

On the SAG-AFTRA strike, the 77-year-old said the protest supports the writers' strike in many ways, who have been marching for their demands since May.

Thanks to the writers, because of them we have shows like 'White Lotus,' like 'Succession'..." he added.

Moreover, the veteran actor raised the alarm about artificial intelligence rise in Hollywood.

"We don't know the extent to which it can operate," adding, "It's the boogeyman, it really is the boogeyman.

[Streamers] could easily go and create AI, artificial intelligence programs, which would be a nonsense. There would never be an original voice. It would be some kind of copy monkey of the show. And that is unacceptable."