Former ‘One Direction’ member Liam Payne opens up about mental health struggle





Liam Payne, a former member of the band One Direction, has shared details about his experience with mental health difficulties. He disclosed that he was diagnosed with a few conditions following a period of hitting "rock bottom" last year.



The popstar took to Instagram to share his struggle with his fans and posted a series of very candid stories where he admitted that he was having a bad day and his close friends and family could see it.

The 29-year-old also confessed that he’d filmed the candid video many times but couldn't find the courage to share it with fans.

Saying: “So I mean I filmed a bunch for theses over time and deleted them but I don't know whether this is the right time”

“I know in my last video I mentioned I'd been diagnosed with a couple of conditions and not to go into too much detail but one of them I have is, there's a lot of manic things in my life which you guys saw,”

He continued: “But the other side of it is and that kind of feels like when when I would lose my sobriety in these moments that were super low and I felt like that today,”

“And it's isolating the two things and seeing them separately and like I know what they are now.”

“Luckily I have some amazing people around me that kind of look after me but I am sure they can see it in me too that I'm "not really here,'"' the For You singer concluded.