Bianca Censori expects Kanye West's baby as Kim Kardashian roils?

The claim went viral on TikTok about Kanye West's new wife's alleged pregnancy

Kanye West’s marriage with Bianca Censori is going as strong as the winds.

Meanwhile, a new claim surfaced on TikTok by a user saying Bianca Censori is expecting Ye’s baby.

While she also claimed in the viral video that Kim Kardashian was not over the moon about the news.

Understandably, the claim might not fly too long; however, the alleged tensions between the Yeezy designer and fashion mogul may resume.

For quite some time, the observers have been searching for clues to gauge the 42-year-old reaction to the noteworthy changes in the Grammy winner's behavior ever since his bond was sealed with the Aussie native.

Explaining to The Mirror, Kendra Capalbo LICSW, licensed sex and couples therapist at Esclusiva Couples Retreats, shared her thoughts, "It might be difficult for Kim to see Bianca receiving the version of Kanye that she had expressed a desire to have back—a more stable version.

Kim has publicly acknowledged the challenges and emotional turmoil of the last few years of their relationship, and she might feel envious that Bianca seems to be experiencing a more balanced side of Kanye, similar to the person Kim initially fell in love with."

Adding the Kardashian may not like "to hear people close to Kanye stating that Bianca is the best thing for him. If Kim has hints of a savior complex, which is plausible considering her past comments about being his 'clean up crew' throughout their relationship, it might be difficult for her to witness someone else seemingly becoming a better match for Kanye."