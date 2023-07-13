Blackpink’s agency gives response to reports of Lisa leaving

Although Lisa had been discussing the terms of her contract renewal, they had not yet reached an agreement

The agency behind the K-pop group Blackpink, YG Entertainment has responded to reports that Lisa will not be renewing her contract. It was reported by Munhwa Ilbo on July 12 that there is a significantly high chance that the rapper will leave YG.

Munhwa Ilbo went on to claim that even though Lisa had been discussing the terms of her contract renewal with YG Entertainment, they had not yet reached an agreement. They also claimed that industry insiders had been saying that the contract renewal of the other members of Blackpink had been done much more smoothly.

What's more, a Chinese agency talked to the news outlet about the rapper's schedule, claiming: “We discussed Lisa’s appearance [on the show] while coordinating with YG and Lisa’s schedule, but it was conveyed [to us] that it is difficult to arrange scheduled activities after August as their contract renewal with Lisa is uncertain.”

YG Entertainment soon released a statement in response to the report, clarifying: “[The uncertain scheduling] is due to the tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal.” YG added, “Contract renewals are currently under discussion.”