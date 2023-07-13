VIDEO: Indian reporter trolled for reporting in New Delhi's neck-deep rain water

Abhishek Upadhyay, ABP News reporter. — Twitter/@ABPNews

An Indian reporter based in New Delhi has been trolled for his rather bizzare approach to reporting on the recent destructive rains in the country's capital.

Abhishek Upadhyay, a reporter who works for ABP News, was seen reporting while standing in neck-deep waters near New Delhi's historic Red Fort with trucks, buses and other vehicles can also be seen stuck on the drowned street under a bridge bearing signs of routes to the Rajghat, Noida, ITO and Ashram cities.



With a mic in one hand, the reporter struggles to keep afloat in waters up to his neck while passionately describing the ordeals of Delhiites suffering from the extreme impact of torrential rains. Passersby, however, look on while seated on a road divider, while some swim next to him.

"Such an image of Delhi has surfaced after 43 years," the reporters is heard saying in the video.

The reporter continues to bemoan the way rains have lashed the city and damaged its infrastructure leaving it at the mercy of nature.

Trolls, however, have had a field day on Twitter as soon as Upadhyay's video went viral.

A Twitter user called his reporting "peak level journalism" and jokingly changed it to "deep level" in a following tweet.

One termed the journalist "bewakoof (idiot)" for putting himself through an unnecessary ordeal.

Another wrote: "Doob Marna chahiyye!!"

A user named Nicola tweeted: "If something happens. Hope his insurance company is watching"

A tweep, Abhijeet Gaur wrote: "Job bachane ke liye kya kya karna padta hai (What one has to do to save their job)."



