Travis Barker triumphs over fear of flying with wife Kourtney Kardashian's support

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182, has achieved a significant milestone in his life. In a recent update on his Threads account, the 47-year-old musician shared his progress in overcoming his debilitating fear of flying, which originated from a plane crash he experienced in 2008. Barker expressed his gratitude towards his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for playing a vital role in his healing process.

Barker credited his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for her unwavering love and support, which played a pivotal role in his journey towards overcoming this fear. The couple, who are currently expecting a baby boy, have been instrumental in each other's lives.

In his heartfelt post, Barker shared, "Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash." He continued by acknowledging the profound impact Kardashian had on his recovery, saying, "Wouldn't be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash."

Following the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of four individuals and left Barker with severe third-degree burns covering more than half of his body, it was Kardashian who provided the support and strength he needed.

In August 2021, she stood by his side as he boarded a plane for the first time in 13 years. Together, they flew to Cabo on Kylie Jenner's private jet, accompanied by Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The significance of this milestone was not lost on those close to the couple. A source shared with PEOPLE, "It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point."

The source also highlighted Kardashian's unwavering support, mentioning that she never pressured him to fly. Instead, they managed to travel within the United States without relying on air travel, a decision that Kardashian fully embraced.

Days after this momentous flight, Barker took the opportunity to publicly express his gratitude to Kardashian for helping him conquer his fears. Accompanied by a photo of them sharing a kiss in front of Kylie's jet, Barker wrote, "With you, anything is possible." The sentiment was reciprocated by Kardashian, who shared his post on her Instagram Story and added, "Anything and everything with you."

Over a decade ago, Barker and his longtime collaborator DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein) survived a harrowing plane crash that occurred shortly after takeoff in South Carolina.