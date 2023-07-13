Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to earn professional stripes to quiet dissenters

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, whose docuseries was brutally snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards 2023, have been advised to "dig deep" to "show grit and determination".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries titled "Meghan & Harry", dropped onto Netflix around the globe on December 8, 2022, was not shortlisted. It adds to the many blows the Sussexes have been dealt in recent weeks.

Last month, Harry and Meghan's $20 million Spotify deal came to an end and it was claimed that the couple's $98 million Netflix deal was "hanging in the balance".

Sally Baker, senior therapist and relationship expert, from Working On The Body has given an insight on what the couple are going to need to do in order to "earn their professional stripes"



"Doubters and haters are going to hate and doubt and will use their omission from the Emmy Awards after making the shortlist to further damn Meghan and Harry’s creative work," she told The Mirror US.

"Had they won they’d be accused of being mere shoo-ins. Now they have an opportunity to show grit and determination: dig deep and earn their professional stripes to quiet the dissenters," Sally added.

But although the couple missed out on an Emmy nomination, their docuseries has recently been nominated for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series in the Hollywood Critics Awards (HCA).