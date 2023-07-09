Meghan Markle can’t sell serums ‘costing as much as quarterly power bills’ with Harry

Meghan Markle has just been urged against attempting to start sales before undergoing a huge rebrand, because experts fear she may ‘never survive’ otherwise.

It all began once Ms Daniela Elser pointed out the ‘loopholes’ the Duke of Sussex will have to run through to become successful again.

She weighed in on everything while explaining, “Unless he somehow manages to single-handedly save the entire pachyderm genus from poachers, I’m not sure anyone will actually care – or watch – that much.”

According to News.com.au Ms Elser noted, “Likewise, Meghan and her much-vaunted Goop-esque empire that is always meant to be in the offing,” Ms Elser also noted.

“There are nearly as many A-listers (and B and C-listers) trying to set themselves up as shamans of the throw rug set as there are big names slyly sucking up Ozempic.”

So “For this to work as a business proposition, the duchess will need to find some serious point of difference or way to distinguish herself from every other famous gal trying to sell $142 soy candles and face serums that cost as much as your quarterly power bill.”

These claims and admissions have come in response to allegations that Meghan Markle needs to separate herself from Prince Harry if she wants to survive as a brand.