Andrea Bocelli gets caught in Kardashian drama as Kim and Kourtney dispute wedding inspiration

In a recent episode of the popular Hulu series featuring the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney engaged in a heated discussion over Kim's decision to collaborate with fashion house Dolce & Gabbana which had previously worked with Kourtney for her wedding to Travis Barker.

During the confrontation, 42-year-old Kim pointed out that both of their weddings had featured a performance by 64-year-old Andrea Bocelli. Kim saw this as evidence that they often draw inspiration from each other, just as she had been inspired to work with Dolce & Gabbana following Kourtney's nuptials.

In a confessional, Kim explained, "I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f------ wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I'm copying her dolce vita lifestyle? Okay."

Although the conversation concluded with the sisters reconciling, Andrea Bocelli took to Instagram to offer his own solution to the feud.

"Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I'm so flattered that you both love my voice, and I'll always be happy to sing to you," the Italian tenor wrote on his Instagram Story, accompanied by a clip from the episode. "But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner knows very well. See you soon in Tuscany!"

Matteo Bocelli, Andrea's 25-year-old son, performed alongside his father at the wedding in question. The young singer described the experience as an "emotional moment" during a conversation with PEOPLE at the 28th annual amfAR Gala in Cannes, France.