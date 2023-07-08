Erdogan to host Putin in August, discuss Black Sea Grain deal extension

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend an inauguration ceremony of a new gas pipeline "TurkStream" on January 8, 2020 in Istanbul. AFP/File

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his pressing concern to extend the Black Sea grain deal with Russia by at least three months.

Erdogan made the announcement during a joint news conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, where they discussed the fate of the arrangement that enables the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea despite the ongoing war. Additionally, Erdogan revealed that President Vladimir Putin would visit Turkey in August, with the grain deal being one of the crucial issues on their agenda.



Erdogan said, "Our hope is that it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this regard and try to increase the duration of it to two years." This extension would play a vital role in stabilising the grain trade in the region and addressing hunger in poorer nations, as Erdogan emphasised the need for longer timeframes in renewing the deal.

Another significant topic discussed during the conference was the question of prisoner exchanges. Zelenskiy revealed that returning captives, including political prisoners and Crimean Tatars, was of utmost importance to Ukraine. Erdogan echoed this sentiment, saying, "If we make some phone calls before [the meeting], we will discuss it on the call as well." Both leaders expressed their dedication to resolving the issue promptly.

The talks between Erdogan and Zelenskiy hold immense importance, as their efforts to address the conflict in Ukraine have been highly appreciated by Russian President Putin. The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, acknowledged the potential for future contacts between Putin and Erdogan, highlighting the positive role Erdogan has played in mediation attempts.

Turkey's diplomatic balancing act throughout the war has been notable. While condemning Russia's invasion and supporting Ukraine by providing Bayraktar drones, Turkey has maintained cordial relations with both Russia and Ukraine. As a NATO member, Turkey has called for Ukraine's sovereignty to be respected and has actively participated in brokering prisoner exchanges. Erdogan's support for Kyiv's NATO membership further signifies Turkey's commitment to Ukraine's independence and its desire to see Kyiv and Moscow return to the negotiating table.