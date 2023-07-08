Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shares new sizzling photos from Italy

Georgina Rodríguez set pulses racing as she wore a sheer yellow body-fitted mini dress while posing for sizzling snaps on a yacht in Italy.
Cristiano Ronaldo's 29-year-old model girlfriend looked nothing short of sensational as she shared her awe-inspiring pictures on Friday.
Georgina tuned to her Instagram to showcase her incredible figure in the glamorous long sleeved number that perfectly highlighted her curves.
Ronaldo's partner put on a very leggy display in a pair of towering clear pointed toe heels and toted her belongings around in a black designer bag. She styled her long dark tresses in loose waves and donned a pair of bold black sunglasses.
To elevate her look, the model accessorised the outfit with a pair of dazzling silver drop earrings and applied a flawless palette of makeup.
Georgina put her natural beauty on display as she pushed her long wet locks out of her face while swimming in a black swimsuit. She also flaunted her silver glittering necklace.
Ronaldo and Georgina having fun in Italy with their children and sharing pics from their lavish trip to social media.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are secure in their relationship
Prince Harry is moving forward with his life in America
Simu Liu revealed 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will release after 'Avengers: Kang Dynasty'
Kate Middleton's public appearances drawing way more attention than King Charles III's engagements
Zack Snyder eyed to expand the 'Rebel Moon' universe
Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were "super flirty with each other, and seen dancing" at a party