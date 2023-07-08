Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shares new sizzling photos from Italy

Georgina Rodríguez set pulses racing as she wore a sheer yellow body-fitted mini dress while posing for sizzling snaps on a yacht in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 29-year-old model girlfriend looked nothing short of sensational as she shared her awe-inspiring pictures on Friday.

Georgina tuned to her Instagram to showcase her incredible figure in the glamorous long sleeved number that perfectly highlighted her curves.

Ronaldo's partner put on a very leggy display in a pair of towering clear pointed toe heels and toted her belongings around in a black designer bag. She styled her long dark tresses in loose waves and donned a pair of bold black sunglasses.



To elevate her look, the model accessorised the outfit with a pair of dazzling silver drop earrings and applied a flawless palette of makeup.

Georgina put her natural beauty on display as she pushed her long wet locks out of her face while swimming in a black swimsuit. She also flaunted her silver glittering necklace.

Ronaldo and Georgina having fun in Italy with their children and sharing pics from their lavish trip to social media.