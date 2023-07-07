Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision at Bangladesh PM's request

Tamim Iqbal and former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza with PM Sheikh Hasina at her residence. — Facebook/Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Tamim Iqbal's retirement lasted only 24 hours as the southpaw reversed his decision to hang his boots in international cricket at the request of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Tamim decided to take his retirement back after a meeting with the Bangladesh premier.

Tamim, 34, was invited to meet PM Hasina at her residence, where he was present with his wife, his former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan.

Taking to Facebook, Tamim shared a picture of his meeting with the Bangladesh PM with the caption: "Can't say no to the honourable prime minister".

The BCB had announced Litton Das as an interim captain for the second and third ODIs against Afghanistan, but now that may change as the left-handed opener has taken his retirement back.



Earlier, Tamim announced his shock retirement from international cricket on Thursday (July 6), just a day after captaining his team in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Chittagong.

The 34-year-old was in tears after bringing the curtain down on his 16-year international career in a press conference.

"This is the end for me," Tamim, who made his international debut in a 2007 ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, told reporters.

"I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket at this moment.

"I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me.

"I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers."

Left-handed opener Tamim amassed 15,000-plus runs in international cricket, including 25 centuries.

He accumulated 8,313 runs in ODI cricket, which is the highest by a Bangladesh batter, and his 14 tons in this format is also higher than any of his compatriots.