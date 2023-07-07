'Daredevil' stuntman 'snubbed' by Disney+ for new series

'Daredevil: Born Again' will premiere on June 2024

Charlie Cox's stunt double in Netflix's Daredevil claimed that Disney+ ruled out his participation in the new series, despite the former repeated requests.



Stopping by on an Ikuzo Unscripted podcast, Chris Brewster spilled the beans on the British actor multiple efforts to bring him along but was refused each time.

"But ultimately, Born Again, I had no doubt that they were going to reach out to me. Charlie [Cox] specifically requests me on everything, and he always goes out of his way, and fights for me to be there," the stunt man added.

"And he asked them over and over to bring me in, and I never even got a phone call. Ironically, nobody that worked on seasons one, two or three went back," Brewster said.

Moreover, Brewster also worked in Netflix's Daredevil as a fight coordinator. While his other Marvel credits included Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again will land on Disney Plus in 2024.