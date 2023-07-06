Pittsburgh fans heartbroken as Beyoncé's concert gets canceled, hope for rescheduling persists

Beyoncé fans in Pittsburgh were left devastated when they received news of the cancellation of her highly anticipated show at Acrisure Stadium on August 3.

A statement released by the stadium on Wednesday stated, "Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately, the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the Renaissance World Tour will not be taking place." The statement also assured ticket holders that refunds would be available.

In addition to the Pittsburgh show, two other tour dates in September—Seattle and Kansas City—were rescheduled. The reasons cited for the rescheduling were again "production logistics and scheduling issues." Seattle's show was moved to the following day, while Kansas City's date was pushed back by a couple of weeks.



Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey expressed his disappointment in a tweet, saying, "We were fully prepared to welcome her to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments."

Despite the setback, there is a glimmer of hope for Pittsburgh fans. The stadium's statement mentioned ongoing conversations with the event promoter to gain insights into the cancellation and explore the possibility of finding a new date or venue for the show.

Meanwhile, members of the Bey Hive took to the internet to express their frustration through memes and posts. One tweet read, "Beyoncé Renaissance tour news got the Pittsburgh chapter of the beyhive in shambles."

Another person posted, "Raise your hand if you've been personally victimized by @beyonce canceling her Pittsburgh show." Yet another fan mourned, "I'm grieving that @Beyonce canceled the Pittsburgh concert. Those ticket prices (and seat location) were top tier."

Some fans also expressed disappointment that Beyoncé herself did not share the news, with one fan stating, "Fuck this, I feel so bad for Pittsburgh hive, but also Beyonce needs to actually address fans instead of letting the sellers and stadiums do her dirty work smh."

Despite the Pittsburgh cancellation, Beyoncé's upcoming tour dates are still scheduled to proceed. She is set to perform in Toronto on July 8 and 9 and will return to the United States for a show in Philadelphia on July 12.