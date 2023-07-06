Deadly bus crash in southern Mexico claims 27 lives, including an infant

A bus crashed into a ravine, resulting in the loss of 27 lives and causing injuries to numerous individuals, on Wednesday morning in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca.

The accident occurred when the bus, traveling from Mexico City to Yosondua, lost control and rolled over, falling into the ravine.



Governor Salomón Jara Cruz expressed his condolences and assured the public that rescue efforts were ongoing. He said, "We deeply regret the loss of human lives in the bus accident in Magdalena Penasco. We are supporting the affected families and coordinating efforts for the prompt attention of the injured."

This unfortunate incident is not the first of its kind in the region. In a similar accident in April, 18 people died and several others were injured when a bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico. Such incidents highlight the importance of road safety measures and regulations.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. The examination aims to identify any potential factors, such as mechanical failure, driver error, or road conditions, that may have contributed to the tragedy.

As the affected communities grieve the loss of their loved ones, support and assistance are being provided to the survivors and families of the deceased.