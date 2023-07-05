Watch: Runner loses $7000 due to a wrong turn just before finish line

Senbere Teferi makes a wrong turn before the finish line of the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 4, 2023. —WXIA

The annual Peachtree Road Race, a renowned 10-kilometre event held on July 4th, witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Senbere Teferi, the defending champion, took a wrong turn just moments before the finish line, ultimately costing her the victory. In a stunning twist, Fotyen Tesfay capitalised on Teferi's error and emerged as the unexpected winner of the prestigious race.

As the women's elite division of the Peachtree Road Race reached its thrilling climax, Teferi found herself leading the pack. With the finish line in sight, the defending champion's confidence seemed unshakable. However, just meters away from securing her second consecutive title, Teferi made a critical mistake and veered off course while following a lead vehicle.

The wrong turn proved costly for Teferi as Tesfay seized the opportunity to maintain her course and surged ahead, ultimately crossing the finish line first. Online results recorded Tesfay's winning time as 30 minutes and 43 seconds, while Teferi finished in third place, four seconds behind the victorious Tesfay.

In addition to losing the race, Teferi also missed out on the accompanying prize money. The winner of the Peachtree Road Race earns a substantial $10,000, with second and third place receiving $5,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Reflecting on the final moments of the race, Tesfay expressed her disappointment regarding Teferi's navigational error, acknowledging that Teferi had been leading until that point. Tesfay recounted her determination to stick with Teferi during the final stretch but adjusted her strategy when she observed Teferi's errant turn, capitalising on the opportunity to secure her own triumph.

The Peachtree Road Race, now in its 54th edition, attracts approximately 50,000 participants each year. Teferi's wrong turn serves as a reminder of the fine margins between victory and defeat in high-stakes competitions, highlighting the significance of focus, precision, and the unpredictable nature of sports. The unexpected outcome adds another intriguing chapter to the storied history of the Peachtree Road Race and leaves fans eagerly anticipating future editions of this iconic event.