July 4: Do Americans know true meaning of Independence Day?

A vendor sells American flags to spectators waiting for the start of the Independence Day firework show at the Washington Monument on July 4, 2022, in Washington, DC. — AFP

Two out of three Americans are unaware of the true meaning of Independence Day, according to the OnePoll survey which tested the knowledge of 1,000 people, NY Post reported.

Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States which is celebrated across the country on July 4 (today). The celebrations include fireworks, family reunions, concerts, and barbecues.

Among the 1,000 US respondents, 99% of the people identified as either a born or naturalised citizen of the United States.

Surprisingly, only 59% of respondents gave the correct answer when asked what July 4 is meant to officially commemorate “The signing of the Declaration of Independence".

About 41% did not give the right answer but 22% came close, choosing "The establishment of the United States as an independent nation.”

When asked when the very first organised celebration of independence took place, 45% correctly answered the question which is 1777 — just a year after the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.

However, 82% of the people answered that the “Commander in Chief” of the military is the President and the same percentage of respondents identified the “Star Spangled Banner” as the title of the National Anthem.

But only 65% knew that there are nine members of the Supreme Court, which is currently in session.

About 40% had no idea that the “right to bear arms” is a part of the second amendment rather than the first while 11% believed that “freedom of speech” was not part of the first amendment at all.

Before the polling, 61% of people claimed that they had knowledge about US history. At the end of the test, 73% believed that they correctly answered almost all of the questions which suggests that they were more confident in their abilities after the test.