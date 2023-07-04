Jessie J grows emotional as she shares tender moment with child

The news of the pregnancy came after Jessie J tragically suffered a miscarriage thirteen months earlier

Jessie J revealed that she kept a memento from her Price Tag music video for her children to have one day. The 35-year-old singer released the music video back in 2011 where she can be seen dancing with a teddy bear that was missing an eye.

In a post on her Instagram, page, she showed her followers a picture of her son Sky, who is two months old, positioned on the same teddy bear. She revealed that she had been planning that exact moment for thirteen years.

She added: “I kept the bear from the Price Tag video for 13 years for this exact moment. I sobbed taking this picture. Priceless.”

The comments section for the post was dull of adoring comments from her followers including her close friend Daisy Lowe, who also recently became a mother herself. Daisy wrote: “Oh how perfect!! Biggest love to you and your gorgeous family.”

She had her child with her partner and basketball star Chanan Safir Colman back in May after she previously claimed that having a child was “all I have ever wanted.” The news of the pregnancy came after she tragically suffered a miscarriage thirteen months earlier.