Survivors claim Greek coastguard's actions caused boat to capsize

This picture shows survivors of Greek boat tragedy. — AFP/File

Weeks after hundreds of people drowned off the coast of Greece following a harrowed boat incident, survivors of the migrant tragedy revealed that their boat capsized after the coastguard tied on a rope and tried to tow it.

Survivors blamed the Greek coastguard for hooking a rope to the former fishing trawler's bow and starting to tow it while speeding up, according to statements made to Greek judicial officials who are investigating the incident.

They claimed that in the early hours of June 14, the trawler, which held up to 750 migrants and refugees, started to veer right before suddenly capsizing.

According to international media, the rescue vessel was to blame, based on the claims of at least six survivors. One Syrian claimed that after the coast guard attached the rope and started to pull the trawler, he and other passengers shouted, "Stop!"

The claims run counter to those of the government and coastguard of Greece, who maintain that no attempt was made to tow the boat.

The trawler overturned when the coast guard patrol boat was reportedly about 70 yards away, according to reports made in the wake of the tragedy.

The coastguard later amended its story, claiming that while a rope was indeed attached to the trawler by its patrol boat, it was only done so that it could approach and speak with the migrants and determine whether they required assistance.

Additionally, it claimed that those on board shouted that they wanted to get to Italy rather than be saved.

Two additional survivors also described the towing incident.

"The boat capsized as they quickly pulled us in," said one of them, who only gave his name as Mohamed. "It swung right, left, and then right. People began to fall on top of one another. People were on top of each other, people were screaming, and people were drowning each other. It was nighttime, and there were waves. It was scary."

The Telegraph reported that the trawler began its journey near Tobruk in Libya, picking up hundreds of migrants and heading across the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, survivors claimed that smugglers threw away water bottles so they could fit more on board. They claimed to have spent anywhere between $4,500 (£3,540) and $6,000 (£4,720) on the trip. For locations on the outer deck, which were deemed safer, three claimed to have paid an additional €50 (£43) to €200 (£171).

The rusting trawler had capsized in the Ionian Sea as it passed 50 miles south of the Greek coast.

Moreover, only 104 refugees made it out of the tragedy alive, while 82 bodies have been found so far. It is believed that hundreds more people are trapped inside the wreck that is lying on the ocean floor.