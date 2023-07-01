Anne Hathaway remembers Alan Arkin following news of his passing

Famed actor Anne Hathaway recently paid a loving tribute in honor of Alan Arkin, in memory of his death.

She shared it all via a social media post, that included a lengthy caption as well as a collection of images, featuring him and Hathaway on the red carpet.

The caption offered insight into Hataway’s bond with the late star and reads, ““Alan Arkin was a gem of a person, and I am so lucky to have gotten to work with him on Get Smart.”

She also went on to note, “He was kind, soulful, supportive, a pro’s pro, generous, genuine, wise, inquisitive, and a fantastic example of how to be an artist.”

In the end, “He left a huge impression on my then twenty-three year old self and is at the center of some of my most cherished and fond career memories.”

So “I’m sending love and sympathy to his family (who are gems themselves).”

