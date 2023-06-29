‘Boy Meets World’ cast reveal Ben Savage ‘disappeared’ despite 30 years of friendship

Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who starred alongside Ben Savage in hit ABC sitcom from 1993 to 2000, Boy Meets World, divulged the actor has been estranged from them for the last three years.



The three actors — who played Topanga, Eric and Shawn, respectively, for all seven seasons have been friends with Savage since 30 years, talked about it in a profile by Variety. The outlet noted that the trio has not heard from Savage, who recently announced a run for Congress.



They currently host Pod Meets World together, a rewatch podcast in which they watch the sitcom for the first time.

That cast had several reunions over the years especially after they wrap of the spinoff series, Girl Meets World, who reprised his role as Cory Matthews.

When they began talking about the idea of doing a podcast, Savage said that he wasn’t interested.



“He was very adamant that it was not for him,” Fishel revealed. “He was also very clear, ‘I don’t want it to stop you. If you guys want to do it, go ahead.’ The time between those conversations and the time we actually started the podcast was a significant amount of time.”

“He just kind of disappeared from our lives,” she said of Savage who was with her during her son’s early birth in June 2019.

“We were just so, so close, especially during that time. He was checking in with me regularly,” she recalled. “He ghosted us.”

Friedle, who played Savage’s older brother has known Savage since he was 11 and is just baffled, to say the least. “He disappeared — I wish I knew why, to this day,” he said. “We didn’t have a fight. There’s no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day, and decided I don’t want this person in my life anymore.”

“I finally sent a text saying, ‘I’ve known you for 30 years, what’s going on?'” Friedle continued. “I said, ‘I’m gonna call you every day until you tell me not to call you anymore.’ That lasted about three weeks or a month, every single day.”

He then added, “I tried and tried and tried for months, until finally my wife was like, ‘Why are you doing this to yourself? He obviously doesn’t want you in his life.’”

However, Fishel shared, “Speaking for myself, Ben and I may be estranged right now and we may have our complaints about each other, but I will always love Ben and want what’s best for him. I don’t think this is the end of our story — but time will tell.”