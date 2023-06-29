No American casualties in Jeddah Consulate gunfire exchange: State Department

Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: Saudi officials. anews.com.tr/

JEDDA: No American casualties were reported in the gunfire exchange near the US consulate in Jeddah, as confirmed by the US State Department on Thursday.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for the department said, "The US Embassy and Consulate are maintaining communication with Saudi authorities as they carry out their investigation into the incident."

The incident unfolded when an armed individual engaged in a firefight with Saudi security authorities near the US consulate building. Tragically, both the gunman and a security guard lost their lives during the exchange. The State Department has acknowledged their ongoing collaboration with Saudi authorities about the investigation of the incident.

According to the state news agency SPA, the armed assailant parked near the American Consulate in Jeddah and exited the vehicle while brandishing a firearm.



Prompt action was taken by Saudi security forces, resulting in the death of the attacker. Regrettably, a Nepalese security guard employed at the consulate sustained injuries during the incident and subsequently succumbed to them.

As authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding the shootings, investigations are currently underway to gather more comprehensive details about the incident.

Given the evolving nature of the situation, it is anticipated that further updates will be issued by the relevant authorities as they become available.

The US consulate in the coastal city of Jeddah on the Red Sea has been the target of previous attacks, one on July 4, 2016, American Independence Day, when a suicide bomber blew himself up.

In December 2004, another attack left five people dead.