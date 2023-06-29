Internet shares verdict on 'Superman: Legacy' casting

DC confirmed David Corenswet will wear the red cape in 'Supermam: Legacy'

DC fans are raving over the new casting of DC in Superman: Legacy, where David Corenswet is the new Kryptonite hero.

Many users reacted with joy the studio's new boss James Gunn tweeted about the film's cast announcement as The Man Of Steel's Henry Cavill bids adieu.



"Great casting," commented one fan.

"It's a great choice," added another.

Moreover, on Reddit, fans also gushed over the casting.

"This was always the top tier combo. Hard not to be excited at this point," btm29 reacted.

"Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane is perfection," said g88glueser.

While some fans were hopeful that the good days of DC were back.

"I really hope that a lot of the DC community can come together and really rally behind these two," one user commented.

"I truly think they're going to be the foundation of something really special with the DCU. Can't wait to hear the rest of the cast," another added.

Superman: Legacy will bow in on July 11, 2025.

The film will be the first addition to the studio's Chapter One, Gods and Monsters.