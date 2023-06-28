Jen Shah reveals learning anger management lesson in prison

Jen Shah has recently revealed she learned anger management lesion in prison.



In a statement shared by Shah’s rep Chris Giovanni with PEOPLE, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed what she learned from anger management classes behind bars.

“Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two-hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial,” she said.

Shah explained, “I learned you can have the same activating event but get a different outcome using the tools we learned and implemented each week.”

The reality star mentioned that she is “now feeling healthy and hopes to utilise the lessons she learned in the future”.

“In reflection, I could have used this on Real Housewives show,” she remarked.

Shah stated, “Even though class has ended, I will be carrying around my RSA worksheet in case I run into conflict while here.”

“Ultimately, I can’t control what others will do, but I can control how I choose to respond and react with the tools I learned in class … #ZenJen,” she added.