CBS announces 'Among Us' animated series

Everyone’s favourite pandemic game is now getting an animated series. CBS Studios, in collaboration with Innersloth, the game studio behind "Among Us," is developing an exclusive animated series based on the popular game.

Under the overall deal with CBS Studios, Owen Dennis, known for creating "Infinity Train," will serve as the creator and executive producer of the series.

The show will revolve around the game's premise, where a shapeshifting alien impostor infiltrates a spaceship crew, causing chaos, sabotage, and murder.

The animation studio Titmouse, known for their work on shows like "Big Mouth" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks," will be responsible for the animation production.

Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser from Innersloth, along with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse, will also serve as executive producers.

While no network or streaming platform is currently attached, discussions are underway. CBS Eye Animation Productions is producing the series in association with Innersloth, with the show falling under The Animation Guild's coverage.

"Among Us" gained significant popularity in 2020, following its initial launch in 2018. Owen Dennis is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Yorn Levine Barnes, while Innersloth is represented by Big Pigeon for film and TV.

An “Among Us” animated series is in the works at CBS Studios, Variety has learned exclusively.