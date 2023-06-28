John Goodman hints Season 6 of "The Conners" could be its last

John Goodman, known for his role as Dan Conner, hints that the popular spinoff series, The Conners, may be reaching its conclusion.

In an interview with France 24, Goodman expressed uncertainty about the show's future, stating, “I think we may be coming to an end on it, I’m not sure.”

He reflected on the show's unexpected longevity and added, “It’s lasted longer than I thought we would. It was just supposed to be like an eight [episode] show and out thing at one point, but they picked us up again, and they keep picking us up.”

ABC has chosen not to provide any official comments on the matter. However, according to an insider from the network who spoke with TVLine, there have been no discussions about ending the spinoff after Season 6.

During its recently concluded fifth season, "The Conners" garnered an average of 5 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (including Live+7 playback), showing a 6 percent increase in viewership compared to Season 4, with only a slight decline in the demo rating.