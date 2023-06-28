Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh, Gal Gadot, and others set for Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars in 2024

The class of 2024 for the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame has been officially announced, bringing together a constellation of renowned figures from various fields of entertainment.

Among the honorees for film are Kevin Feige, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gal Gadot, , Chris Meledandri, Christina Ricci, Chris Pine and Michelle Yeoh.

Additionally, Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away from colon cancer at the age of 43 in 2020, will be posthumously recognized.

In the realm of television, the distinguished recipients include Ken Jeong, Jim Nantz, Mario Lopez, Michael Schur, Eugene Levy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington, as well as Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of El Gordo y La Flaca.

The music industry will see new additions to the Walk of Fame, with Glen Ballard, Def Leppard, Sammy Hagar, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani, Charles Fox, Toni Braxton, Brandy Norwood, and Andre "Dr. Dre" Young receiving the coveted honor.

Recognizing live performing arts, Jane Krakowski and the late Otis Redding will be acknowledged, while Angie Martinez will be celebrated for her contributions to radio. In the realm of sports entertainment, Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers will also join the esteemed list.

Ellen K., Chair and a Walk of Famer herself, expressed her admiration for the Selection Committee, composed of previous Walk of Famers, for their careful curation of honorees from diverse entertainment genres. "The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people," she remarked.

"We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," she added.





Gal Gadot, one of the honorees, took to Instagram to share her gratitude and humility in a video, expressing her excitement about the prestigious accolade.