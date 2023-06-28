Meghan Markle’s ‘black book of contacts is far thinner than she ever wanted to believe’

Royal experts are of the growing opinion that Meghan Markle’s flat out rejection from Taylor Swift proves that the Queen of Victimhood’s Hollywood dream ‘is over’.



These admissions and bits of ridicule have been issued by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

He started the conversation off by noting how “A written rebuke from Taylor Swift can be a bitter pill with grave consequences to one's reputation – just ask her famous ex-boyfriends John Mayer, Joe Jonas and Harry Styles.”



According to the Daily Mail he even went as far as to add, “But in the case of Meghan Markle, it's somewhat ironic that it's the lack of a note from the undisputed Queen of American entertainment that was enough to represent the end of the Queen of Victimhood's Hollywood dream.”

He also went on to add that “Since Spotify's $20 million deal with Harry and Meghan came to an end last week, we have learned just how ill-equipped the couple were for a real job that required hard graft, imagination and strong working relationships.”

Not to mention “it's also become obvious how the pair's little black book of contacts they were convinced would pull through for them in their moment of financial need is far thinner than they ever wanted to believe.”