Holly Willoughby shares her experience of attending Glastonbury festival

Holly Willoughby shared her experience of attending Glastonbury Festival as she returned to This Morning, Monday.

The presenter, 42, spent the weekend with friends at Worthy Farm, raising eyebrows when it emerged she had taken off Monday's This Morning, prompting Josie Gibson to take her place.

While she may have had a day to rest, Holly wasn't fully recovered by the time she returned to the show, with co-host Craig Doyle remarking on her croaky voice.

As he probed: 'Is that a summer cold is it? Allergies? Pollen?' Holly quipped: 'I've been offically Glasto-d! That's what this voice is.

'It's always my first thing to go and actually I blame Elton John for this because - did you see him on stage? It was just so amazing, it was one of the best bits.'

She continued: 'The whole weekend was incredible but to finish on this moment and I sang my socks off and now I sound like this! But honestly I just had the best weekend ever.'

Holly - who missed Monday's This Morning due to the festival - reportedly enjoyed a boozy 12-hour day out at Glastonbury on Friday, when the Arctic Monkeys headlined.

She partied and danced with the likes of Princess Eugenie, Peter Crouch, actor Jamie Dornan and Lily James until the early hours of the morning, according to The Sun.



