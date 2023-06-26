Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Victoria Beckham storm runway in France

Models Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski sent temperatures soaring in France with their sizzling appearance at a star-studded fashion show in Versailles.

Emily and Kendall were joined by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Victoria Beckham at Jacquemus Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, at the Chateau de Versailles, southwest of Paris.

The big showbiz faces were out in force at the fashion show on Monday, both on and off the runway.

Simon Porte Jacquemus put his latest collection on display at Versailles – the 17th-century palace once home to Marie Antoinette – and while the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walked in the show, Emily Ratajkowski, the Beckhams, Claire Foy and Eva Longoria were all there to watch it unfold.

Supermodel Kendall stormed the runway in a sizzling sky-high puffed minidress and Gigi rocked a barely-there lace wraparound number while strutting her stuff.

Emily, 32, stole the limelight as she looked as glorious as ever in a ballerina-style skirt while the Beckhams both opted for open-toe footwear and show-stopping shades.

On the other hands, Claire, best known for starring in The Crown, nailed summertime chic in a black dress and Eva opted for a stylish linen suit.



As Gigi glided down the runway, Victoria sweetly jumped into proud mum mode and was seen taking photos of the supermodel on her phone.

British former football player David Beckham and British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham stunned the French getaway with their stunning appearance.