Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spends every second together when they're in LA: Source

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny do not spend even a second apart when they are together in Los Angeles, revealed an insider.

As reported by OK! Magazine, a source spilled that the supermodel and the rapper have gotten really close in past few months.

While sharing insight into the lovebirds’ relationship, the source said, "When they're in LA, they seemingly haven't slept separately in months."

The insider went on to reveal that Kendall’s new romance has helped her strengthened her bond with her sister Kylie Jenner, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Timothee Chalamet.

"They're finally at similar places in their lives, and that has brought them closer," the insider said before revealing that the reality TV stars have double dates together.

"They haven't really been very in sync since they were kids; it's been fun for them to bond over boys. They're constantly texting each other for advice!" the insider added.

"Their romances started out as flings but have progressively gotten more and more serious," the source shared.

This comes after a source reported to People Magazine that Kendall and Bad Bunny will soon give their romance a name officially.

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill,” the insider said.

The lovebirds sparked romance rumors first in March when they were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood.