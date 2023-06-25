Kareena Kapoor drops video montage to wish Karisma Kapoor 'happy birthday'

Karisma Kapoor is the first woman in Kapoor family to join film industry

Kareena Kapoor shared a video montage on her Instagram to wish her sister, Karisma Kapoor a happy 50th birthday.

Kareena dropped a bunch of memorable photos from the past featuring her and Karisma. The picture album also had photos of lolo with bebo’s sons; Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the caption, Kareena wrote: “My numero uno @therealkarismakapoor #MyForever #MyLoloIsTheBest #happy BirthdayLolo.”

Besides the Jab We Met actress, Soni Razdan, mother of Alia Bhatt, also wished Lolo with a sweet little note that read: “Awwww. Happy Birthday @therealkarismakapoor have a wonderful everyday always.”

Karisma is said to be the first woman in the Kapoor family to start working in the film industry. She made her debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991.



She distanced herself from the industry for a few years, but finally made her comeback in 2020 with a web-series named Mentalhood.

Meanwhile, Bebo also followed in her sister’s footsteps and joined the film industry. She is now the most popular actress in Hindi cinema.

Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for her next project at present, which is temporarily named as The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. Meanwhile, she will also feature in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, reports India Today.