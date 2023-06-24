Kim Petras gets candid about the struggles of dating as a transgender girl

Kim Petras reveals that she is single but dates every now and then to maintain her sanity

Kim Petras, the King of Hearts vocalist, discusses her personal life outside of her performances in the latest edition of PEOPLE magazine.

"I try to find boys that like me and go on dates and all of that, but that is such a backseat priority for me right now," the Grammy-winning singer said. "I mean, I'm very happy, but I've got to go on a date every now and then to stay sane.”

The singer, 30, also recently discussed the struggles of dating as a transgender woman, “Dating is hard in general for a trans girl,” Petras told The Los Angeles Times. “Most apps don’t even have the category, so you have to put it in your bio so that people know, because that’s how you get killed if you don’t clarify it.”

Presently, Petras is actively promoting her first album with a major record label, Feed the Beast, which was released on Friday. The album includes her popular track Alone, featuring Nicki Minaj.

“I was going for the biggest pop songs I could possibly make," Petras tells PEOPLE. "I’m really pushing myself to my limit. I’ve done this for a long time but never on this level. I’ve never been this busy.”

She will commence her Feed the Beast Global Tour in September.

“The stage is the only place where I really feel like I belong,"Petras said. "I feel successful whenever I’m onstage selling out a venue, and that’s what I want to do forever."