Jihyo from K-pop group Twice warns against LASIK surgery

K-pop girl group Twice held a recent broadcast where they discussed their desire to get LASIK surgery. Group member Nayeon was worried that the after-effects of the surgery would be too long-lasting. “You’ll see the effect several decades later.”

Since Jihyo herself got the surgery in the past, she strongly advised the members against doing it because of how dry her eyes are after getting the procedure. “I can feel the effects since my eyes became dry after getting the Lasik Surgery. I recommended the surgery after I had it, but I don’t recommend it now. Too dry.”

Nayeon became disappointed after hearing the answer as she wished to get the surgery sometime in the future. “I wanted to get the surgery later.”

Sana readily agreed, saying she planned on getting it soon as well. “I planned to get that this year.”

However, Jihyo was still firm in her stance as she repeated her words. “I don’t recommend it.”

Nayeon then brought up another side effect that she had heard of somewhere, which was not being able to see the sunlight. “It’s case by case, but some don’t like that surgery. They can’t see sunlight.”

Jihyo readily agreed with the statement, confirming that it had happened to her as well. “It’s very hard to see that. It’s so hard for me to do that.”