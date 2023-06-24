Nick Cannon prepares to tell son Golden Sagon, 6, about his half-siblings

Nick Cannon shares that he intends top tell his 6-yeyar-old son Golden Sagon about his half-siblings soon

During an appearance on The Language of Love show with Dr. Laura Berman, Nick Cannon discussed his aspirations for his family and how he communicates with each child about their unique blended family.

He mentioned that he has already had difficult conversations with his 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and strives to maintain an open dialogue with them.

Cannon mentioned that he is in talks with Brittany Bell, the mother of his daughter Powerful Queen (2½) and sons Rise Messiah (9 months) and Golden Sagon (6), regarding how to inform their eldest child about the complexity of Cannon's family structure.

"I think right now is the time to start having, and this has been a family debate, about when to have the full and honest discussion with the six-year-old because he's a genius," he said.

"I think he's kind of already figured it out. He knows he has other siblings. Even within his own house, he's not an only child," Cannon added. "He knows about his older siblings. He's been around the younger ones. He's been around them, just nobody talks about it. It's not like, 'This is your brother or your sister.'"

When asked what would he would tell Sagon that he feels is age-appropriate, Cannon replied, "You know daddy already has a lot of kids. And you're special, I appreciate our bond, but I also have other relationships that have produced other children that I love dearly as well."