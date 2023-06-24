Arctic Monkeys blasted for “mediocre” Glastonbury performance

To add insult to injury, some fans were even spotted yawning while the performance was still taking place

People attending the Glastonbury festival were left disappointed after a “mediocre” performance from the headliners Arctic Monkeys. They performed for the highly anticipated 90-minute headlining segment on the Pyramid stage; however, fans were left bored throughout the performance.

To add insult to injury, some fans were even spotted yawning while the performance was still taking place. The lead singer of the band Alex Turner brought out some of their biggest hits including R U Mine, and Mardy Bum but the crowd was still left wondering what the “hell was going on?”

For many of the major tracks, the lead singer sang at a much slower pace than the original tracks which fans claimed made it difficult to sing along with. Alex has also just recently recovered from acute laryngitis.

They took up the stage a few hours after a surprise performance from the Foo Fighters who put on a successful show for their surprise performance slot, with some people claiming that they should have been the ones to headline the event instead.

Several users took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction, with one user writing: “I fell in love with the Arctic Monkeys because of the energy and excitement in the songs. That performance was too slow for me, still some bangers played though.”

Another added: “Awful performance, what the hells going on with them?! Glad I didn’t get tickets to any of their gigs this time around.”