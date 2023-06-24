‘I know I got fat’: Bebe Rexha ‘sick’ of people talking about her weight





Bebe Rexha took to Twitter on Friday morning to respond to fans who commented on her weight gain. She expressed her frustration about her appearance becoming a topic of discussion and stated that she is tired of such comments.

“I know I got fat,” the I’m Good hitmaker wrote. “I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!”

“Dont let this get to you, you are perfect the way you are as you are now," wrote one fan.

Another wrote: “Bebe you aren’t fat you are simply evolving as a woman and your body is changing . Everyone goes through this and for people to make nasty comments mean they have nothing better to do with their life but hate on people they are jealous of."

The singer continued with another tweet, "Human beings go through weight fluctuations, it's life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…" she wrote.

Earlier this month, the Baby I'm Jealous singer shared on Twitter a screenshot of search results that included her name and the term "fat." Along with it, she wrote, "Yes I'm in my fat era and what?"

Additionally, she raised concern over the search bar on TikTok in mid-April by posting a screenshot on Twitter that indicated users were searching for "Bebe Rexha weight."

"Seeing that search bar is so upsetting," she tweeted at the time. "I'm not mad cause it's true. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what."