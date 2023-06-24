Gerard Pique's new girlfriend can't share 'same space' with his kids, Shakira declares

File Footage

Gerard Pique was forced to leave his kids at home and only took his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti to his brother's nuptials because of his ex Shakira.



The Waka Waka singer refused to allow her boys, Sasha and Milan, to attend their uncle and Gerard’s brother, Marc Pique’s wedding because of the PR student’s presence at the event.

It has now been claimed that the former Barcelona star made every possible effort to reach a consensus with Shakira regarding their agreement but she was adamant that he has to choose between their kids and Clara.

After realizing that his pleas were falling on deaf ears, Gerard took his new girlfriend to the wedding ceremony leaving his boys behind.

Citing El programa de Ana Rosa, Marca Magazine reported that Shakira made it clear she will not let Clara anywhere near her kids as she does not want to risk their well-being because of some girl who may only be in their father’s life for a while.

"Pique made every effort to reach an agreement with Shakira so that she would allow it, but the problem is that she informed him that the agreement states that his current partner, unless it is agreed upon by both parties, cannot share the same space with the children," journalist Pepe del Real said.

"In fact, on this occasion, when Pique arrived with the children, his current partner Clara Chia moved to her parents' house. Instead of sharing the same house, she stayed at her parents' place,” he added.

Sharing a quote from the former athlete, the journalist revealed that Pique said, “If [Shakira] leaves the children with me, I cannot bring my current partner.”