Alison Hammond delights fans with surprise cameo in Stormzy's music video

Alison Hammond’s fans has got a surprise!
The This Morning presenter, 48, delighted her fans with the unexpected cameo as she plays a therapist in Stormzy's new music video for the 29-year-old's single Toxic Trait, which also features the rapper Fredo.
Alison - who first shot to fame on Big Brother - then pulls a shocked face before writing notes in her notebook.
Fans were delighted with the unexpected cameo, taking to Twitter to voice their shock.
Alison later took to Instagram to share a selfie with the rapper that she captioned: 'My man stormzy.'
Fans were quick to suggest the pair should start dating, with Alison's former co-star Ruth Langsford rushing to comment: 'You make a lovely couple!
Meanwhile Alison shocked This Morning viewers by declaring she was single in March just weeks after it was reported she and her landscape gardener boyfriend Ben Hawkins were 'engaged'.
In a recent referendum, 87% of the union voted in favor of the agreement
The Sasha Be Flooting scholarship contribution is the fourth time Lizzo has donated on Juneteenth
Kylie Jenner took 5-year-old daughter Stormi to Target for 'mommy and daughter' day at her request
To complete the bold look, she rocked a pair of black leather knee-high boots for the video
Prince William is allegedly awaiting the day his ‘regal parent’ King Charles ‘to pop their clogs’
Drake has launched the poetry book in partnership with his songwriting associate Kenza Samir