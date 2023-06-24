Alison Hammond delights fans with surprise cameo in Stormzy's music video

Alison Hammond’s fans has got a surprise!



The This Morning presenter, 48, delighted her fans with the unexpected cameo as she plays a therapist in Stormzy's new music video for the 29-year-old's single Toxic Trait, which also features the rapper Fredo.

Alison - who first shot to fame on Big Brother - then pulls a shocked face before writing notes in her notebook.

Fans were delighted with the unexpected cameo, taking to Twitter to voice their shock.

Alison later took to Instagram to share a selfie with the rapper that she captioned: 'My man stormzy.'

Fans were quick to suggest the pair should start dating, with Alison's former co-star Ruth Langsford rushing to comment: 'You make a lovely couple!

Meanwhile Alison shocked This Morning viewers by declaring she was single in March just weeks after it was reported she and her landscape gardener boyfriend Ben Hawkins were 'engaged'.