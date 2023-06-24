Kanye West dubbed 'forever Louis Vuitton Don'

Pharrell Williams has reiterated 'Louis Vuitton Don' title remained to Kanye West

Kanye West has called himself 'Louis Vuitton Don' for a long time.

Now, Pharrell Williams has refused to be crowned with the title as he believed it only belonged to the rap star.

The Happy crooner debuted his men's SS24 collection for the Louis Vuitton attended by megastars including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Jaden, and Willow Smith, according to TMZ.



The mood was congratulatory, leading Swizz Beatz to anoint the 50-year-old with the title on an Instagram Live, featuring the star beside him.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is my brother, Pharrell," Swizz Beatz said. "The Don. The Louis Vuitton Don."



But the Beautiful singer instantly corrected the music producer after adding that Ye is still the one true don.

"Nah, nah, nah, nah. [I'm the] Pupil King; I'm a student. Louis Vuitton Don is the one great Kanye West. Period. That's the Louis Vuitton Don. I'm the Pupil King; I'm forever the student."

The Donda hitmaker links to being LV's Don stemmed from his Last Call track in The College Dropout.

In 2019, the Grammy-winner opened up about Louis Vuitton, adding he nearly clinched a deal with LV, but it got wrecked in the middle.



"I met with Bernard Arnault. We had a deal on the table that we shook on. I did some performances at the museum," West continued.

"Then, three months later, the deal got dropped at the board. That set me back in apparel a bit when that happened."