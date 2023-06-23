Bebe Rexha Shares photo update of eye injury after on-stage assault

Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a concertgoer's phone during her Best F*n Night of My Life Tour's New York City stop on Sunday, but she has since recovered and is doing well.

On Friday, the pop star shared a photo update of her eye injury on Twitter. She had been hit by a phone during her concert in New York City, which left her eyebrow split and in need of stitches. The incident led to the arrest of the concertgoer on assault charges.

When a fan asked how she was feeling after the incident, Bebe Rexha shared a selfie showing her heavily bruised eye with a bandage.

The singer-songwriter, aged 33 and known for her song I'm Good (Blue), wrote, "My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!!"

At a recent concert held at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan, a member of the crowd named Nicolas Malvanga threw his phone at Bebe Rexha's face, causing her injury.

The incident prompted her to be escorted off stage and receive medical attention from the venue's medical team, as captured in footage shared by fans on Twitter.

According to The New York District Attorney's Office, the 27-year-old New Jersey resident who threw his phone at Bebe Rexha during her concert was arrested on Tuesday on several misdemeanor charges.

These included two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.



