Adam Sandler pays tribute to wife on 20th wedding anniversary

Adam Sandler paid a loving tribute to his wife with a sweet message on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary. The highly private actor posted a picture from their wedding day as he claimed that her saying “I do” was the greatest gift he’d received.

The pair, who are the proud parents of two daughters, 17-year-old Sadie and 15-year-old Sunny looked gorgeous as they held hands in the shot with Jackie donning a fitting ivory gown.

The 56-year-old actor captioned the photo: “Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always.”

His post comes after he claimed that he thinks Chris Rock did not cross any lines when he made his infamous joke about Jada Pinkett Smith which led to a physical altercation between him and Will Smith.

He was asked if Rock went too far in his recent comedy special where he referred back to the Oscars slap, to which Adam replied: “Never thought that in my life. I thought it was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful. Crushed it and was real to himself.”