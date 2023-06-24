Ariane 5 rocket’s new launch date set yet again

Ariane 5 is able to loft the heaviest spacecraft either in production or on the drawing boards, and enables Arianespace to match up most telecommunications satellites for highly efficient dual launches. — Arianespace/File

After 27 years of launch, the Ariane 5 rocket will blast off for the final time on July 4, according to a statement issued by Arianespace.

The launch was originally scheduled for June 16 but was called off due to a technical problem. The rocket and its payload of one French and one German communication satellite are stable and safe in Kourou, French Guiana.

The postponement is the latest blow to European space efforts, which have been hampered by a lack of independent launch capabilities. Russia withdrew its Soyuz rockets due to sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine, leaving Europe with few options.

The first launch of Ariane 5's replacement, the next-generation Ariane 6, was originally scheduled for 2020 but has faced a series of delays. It remains unclear if Ariane 6 will meet its deadline of getting off the ground for the first time by the end of this year.

European space efforts were dealt another blow in December last year, when the first commercial flight of the next-generation Vega C light launcher failed. As a result, the European Space Agency was forced to turn to its US rival SpaceX to launch its Euclid space telescope mission on July 1.

Despite these setbacks, European space agencies remain committed to advancing space exploration and continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible.

