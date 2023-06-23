Nimona creator ND Stevenson opens up about inspiration behind work

ND Stevenson, the cartoonist and producer known for his inclusive works like "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" and Netflix's "Nimona," believes that children are capable of handling mature themes and experiences.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly he emphasized the importance of creating media that addresses these subjects from a child's perspective. Stevenson, who is bringing the graphic novel "Nimona" to Netflix as a feature film, shares some of the works that have inspired him throughout the years.

One of the films that left a lasting impact on Stevenson is "Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin." Although the movie initially scared him as a child, it made him contemplate existential themes and the idea of a fantasy world falling apart when the person who imagined it is gone.

Stevenson also draws inspiration from the "Dungeons & Dragons" role-playing game. When he started playing the game, he developed a character—an edgy goth Tiefling teen—who influenced the creation of the teleporting character Glimmer in "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power." Stevenson enjoyed the spells and abilities his character had, particularly the teleportation spell, which he used to surprise the Dungeon Master in battles.

Another significant influence on Stevenson is the "Star Wars" franchise. Rather than gravitating towards the main characters like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, or Han Solo, he found himself captivated by Zam Wesell, the shape-shifting assassin from "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones."

Stevenson was fascinated by the idea of shapeshifting and exploring the possibilities and implications of being able to transform into anyone. This fascination with shapeshifters ultimately led to the central character in "Nimona" being a shapeshifter as well.