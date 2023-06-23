Lily Allen looks emotional as she greets fans outside Duke Of York Theatre

Lily Allen was moved by a flock of fans outside the Duke Of York Theatre on Thursday.

The singer and actress, 38, stopped to greet fans following her second night of performing in the new West End production of The Pillowman.

The Smile hitmaker was seen looking teary eyed as she stopped to chat and sign autographs.

Lily opted for a cosy but stylish look to leave the theatre, as she donned military baggy trousers and a brown top.

The hitmaker was supported by a huge crowd of fans and excited audience members after the revival of Martin McDonagh's play The Pillowman received tepid reviews after its press night on Wednesday.

The singer has taken on the gender-swapped role of Katurian in the play, which follows the fiction writer as she is imprisoned by a totalitarian state.